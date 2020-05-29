Auburn police search for suspect in shooting; one person injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in a 21-year-old man being injured.

In a press release, APD said it responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 12:48 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and Orchard streets. The people involved in the shooting had fled by foot or in several vehicles seen in the area by the time officers reached the scene.

At approximately 1:16 p.m. officers were advised that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Auburn Community Hospital and it was determined he was involved in the incident. The man, a 21-year-old Auburn resident, sustained one gunshot wound that appeared non-life threatening, but he was transferred to University Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment, police said. His condition is unknown as of late Thursday afternoon.

According to the press release, after speaking with several witnesses, police developed a suspect description: A black male in his early 20s, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build, wearing blue shorts or pants with a white shirt. He was last seen running to the west on foot on Orchard Street from Jefferson Street. Police said suspect should be considered armed and dangerous as the weapon used in this incident has not been recovered.