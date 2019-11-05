Auburn police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an adult man missing since Oct. 30.
APD said in a news release Tuesday that Brandon A. Burnham, 37, of Auburn, was last seen that day in the city wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is a white male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Police said Burnham has limited contacts in the Auburn and Oswego areas.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
People who may have seen Burnham are asked to call APD at (315) 253-3231. Calls can remain anonymous.