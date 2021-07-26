Auburn police seek help finding runaway teen

The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a 16-year-old city resident who was last seen in Syracuse on July 22.

The APD said Armanie J. Wright is a missing runaway endangered juvenile from Woodruff Place in Auburn. Police said she made comments of harming herself before she ran away, and they believe she is still in the Syracuse area.

Wright is described as a black girl with long brown braided hair and brown eyes. She is about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Police do not have a clothing description but said she carries a brown purse.

Anyone with information that could help police can call the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Calls can be anonymous.

