 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn police seek help finding runaway teen
alert top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Auburn police seek help finding runaway teen

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Armanie Wright
Auburn Police Department

The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a 16-year-old city resident who was last seen in Syracuse on July 22.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The APD said Armanie J. Wright is a missing runaway endangered juvenile from Woodruff Place in Auburn. Police said she made comments of harming herself before she ran away, and they believe she is still in the Syracuse area.

Wright is described as a black girl with long brown braided hair and brown eyes. She is about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Police do not have a clothing description but said she carries a brown purse.

Anyone with information that could help police can call the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Calls can be anonymous.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News