The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that took place at Kinney Drugs on Owasco Street in Auburn at about 5:20 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is seen in store surveillance video wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with the word "PINK" and gray pants, and brandishing what appears to be a pointed weapon.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Charles Augello at (315) 258-9880 or craugello@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at auburnny.gov/police-department/contact-us/webforms/auburn-ny-police-tip-line.