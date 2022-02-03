 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Auburn police seek missing teen

The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate Taylor Disanto, a 16 year old female resident of Auburn, who has been reported as missing.

According to a APD press release, Disanto is believed to have left voluntarily and is possibly staying with persons in the Auburn or Cortland areas. Auburn police would like to confirm her whereabouts and to check her welfare.

Disanto is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 lbs, has blue eyes, brown hair, a nose piercing and a cross tattooed on her middle finger (unknown which hand). She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black sweat shirt.

Information regarding Disanto’s whereabouts can be made confidentially to the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231, or to Det. James Frost at 315-255-4702 or email at jfrost@auburnny.gov.

The Auburn Police Department says that intentionally concealing a juvenile who is a known missing person can be a violation of the law.

