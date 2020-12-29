Auburn police seek missing woman

Auburn police are asking for the public's help in trying to locate a missing adult from the city of Auburn, the department announced in a press release Tuesday night.
Christina M. Tarry, 32, was last seen in Auburn on Monday and her whereabouts are unknown. Tarry is 5-feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair. APD said Tarry has a number of contact persons in the Auburn area and may still be in the Auburn area or may have traveled to Syracuse.
Anyone with information can contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.