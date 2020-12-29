Auburn police seek missing woman

Auburn police are asking for the public's help in trying to locate a missing adult from the city of Auburn, the department announced in a press release Tuesday night.

Christina M. Tarry, 32, was last seen in Auburn on Monday and her whereabouts are unknown. Tarry is 5-feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair. APD said Tarry has a number of contact persons in the Auburn area and may still be in the Auburn area or may have traveled to Syracuse.