Auburn police seek teens missing from Cayuga Centers
PUBLIC SAFETY

Auburn police seek teens missing from Cayuga Centers

  • Updated
Auburn police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles who ran away from Cayuga Centers, according to a department press release on Monday.

The teenagers, Alirio Gomes Clegg, 16, and his brother, Ishmial Clegg, 15, ran away from Cayuga Centers, 202 Franklin St., Auburn, at about 1 a.m. July 31 and their whereabouts are unknown.

Ishmial Clegg

Ishmial Clegg

Alirio and Ishmial have a limited number of contacts in the Auburn area and may still be here or in the Syracuse area.

Callers are reminded they may remain anonymous and can contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 or Ofc. Frost at (315) 255-4702.

Alirio Gomes Clegg

Alirio Gomes Clegg
