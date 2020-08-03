Auburn police seek teens missing from Cayuga Centers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles who ran away from Cayuga Centers, according to a department press release on Monday.

The teenagers, Alirio Gomes Clegg, 16, and his brother, Ishmial Clegg, 15, ran away from Cayuga Centers, 202 Franklin St., Auburn, at about 1 a.m. July 31 and their whereabouts are unknown.

Alirio and Ishmial have a limited number of contacts in the Auburn area and may still be here or in the Syracuse area.

Callers are reminded they may remain anonymous and can contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 or Ofc. Frost at (315) 255-4702.

