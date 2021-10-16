 Skip to main content
CRIME

Auburn police seek witnesses to 'possible' shooting incident

  • Updated
police
Deposit Photos

Auburn police on Saturday were looking for any witnesses or video regarding what they described as a "possible shooting incident" early Saturday morning.

In a news release, the APD said officers were dispatched to the area of Barber Street for a possible shooting incident and are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, may have information about it or may have video to contact Detective James Frost at (315) 255-4702. The APD said calls can be kept confidential.

Police said Saturday evening that the investigation is "active and ongoing and no further details will be released at this time."

