Auburn police: Situation with suicidal person resolved; streets open again

A concerned citizen called in about a suicidal person just before 7 p.m. that night. Police closed off State Street in Auburn between Pulaski and York streets as an Auburn police negotiator tried to talk an unarmed suicidal man into coming out of their apartment.

Police got the man to come out and the situation was resolved around 9:15 p.m., Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Friday morning. The man was taken to Auburn Community Hospital and the roads were opened up again. Because of the nature of the case, APD was not able to release additional information.