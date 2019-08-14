A 32-year-old man injured one of the Auburn police officers who placed him under arrest early Wednesday morning for disorderly conduct, the Auburn Police Department said.
James Arthur Harmon Jr., of 27 Wallace St., Auburn, was attempting to claim a piece of property that was in a Genesee Street apartment when neighbors called police to report yelling, said Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony.
Officers arrived at the scene on 215 Genesee St. just before 2 a.m. and tried to place Harmon under arrest after he continued to yell and cause alarm with neighbors, Anthony said. Harmon allegedly became combative as he was being escorted to the police car, dropping his head and shoulders and "ramming" into the three officers.
One of the officers received medical treatment and will miss some time from work to recover, Anthony said. Harmon was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, as a result of the alleged incident. He was also charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing government administration, both misdemeanors, and violations of disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.
Harmon was arraigned in Auburn City Court at about 9 a.m. and was being held Wednesday in the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of bail in the amount of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.