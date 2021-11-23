 Skip to main content
AUBURN

Auburn police: Syracuse man caught with drugs packaged for sale

The Auburn Police Department said a man was charged with a felony drug crime after being caught with powder cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.

According to a news release, Auburn police officer Andrew Young made a traffic stop Monday in the area of Cottage Street and discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, Rondale L. Cooper, 32, of 122 Dickerson St., Syracuse, was in possession of drugs that were all packaged for sale.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as two misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance and possession of imitation controlled substances.

Copper was processed at APD headquarters, arraigned in Auburn City Court and released.

