Auburn police: Texas man charged with felony marijuana offense from 2002

A Texas man is facing criminal charges after he was picked up by the Auburn Police Department Tuesday on an alleged marijuana offense from over 17 years ago.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Stephen E. Wooldridge Jr. sold over 25 grams of marijuana to an agent of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force in November 2002. Wooldridge, 49, 705 Coleman St., Dayton, Texas, also sold under 25 grams of marijuana at a different point that same month.

The APD received a call around 4:21 p.m. Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious man on foot on Fulton Street in Auburn. Anthony said the APD interviewed the man, who was identified to be Wooldridge. He did not know why Wooldridge was back in Auburn.

Wooldridge was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and charged with third-degree criminal sale of marijuana, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana and fifth-degree possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. He was also wanted on a bench warrant related to court fees connected to a 2005 driving while intoxicated offense.

Wooldridge was arraigned at the centralized arraignment part court at the Cayuga County Jail on Tuesday. Records show he was released from Cayuga County Jail on Wednesday morning. His bail was set at $330, which he posted. He is set for a pre-trial conference in June.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

