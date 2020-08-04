Auburn police to share inside look with social justice groups

The Auburn Police Department hopes that an upcoming presentation will help local social justice groups and the greater community to understand the department a little bit better.
The department will give the presentation at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers of Memorial City Hall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person audience will be limited to select members of social justice groups the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP and the Human Rights Commission, which are organizing the event with the department. But the presentation will also be livestreamed at auburnny.gov/livestream, and available to watch there afterward.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the department's entire staff will be at the presentation. Topics will include the department's budget ($9.35 million in 2019-2020), its use-of-force policy and procedures, the citizen complaint process, the Emergency Response Team, the School Resource Officer program and more.
Butler said he feels it's important that the community knows more about its police department given the national climate, referring to the recent demonstrations against police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of officers. Though he and his officers should be held to high standards, as that is the oath they swore, they're still human, he said.
"Our profession is not easy," Butler said. "We make mistakes, have emotions and suffer just like everyone else."
Butler also feels that it's because of his department's commitment to working with the Auburn community that it hasn't seen any of the "unfortunate and tragic incidents" that have inspired the nationwide demonstrations. That commitment has included the department's participation in racial justice events in Auburn, as well as Butler's viewership of a recent three-part Zoom forum hosted by Auburn Public Theater in which young adults in the community shared their perspectives on racism. So he sees next week's event as the department's way of continuing that learning experience.
The chair of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, Bill Berry Jr., said he appreciates the department's effort toward transparency.
A resident of Auburn since 1997, Berry can't recall having a similar opportunity before. Most people, even members of social justice groups, lack access to that kind of inside look at their local police, he said. And a second event with the department will take place after the groups and greater community have had time to process and react to what they learn next week.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has been criticized by some of his community partners for endorsing a package of legislative proposals see…
Likewise, Berry said that social justice groups are also continuing their dialogue with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Brian Schenck. The parties met in July after Schenck endorsed a series of policy proposals by the state Sheriffs' Association that would increase the severity of charges for crimes against police, make those crimes hate crimes, and more.
In a statement to The Citizen, Berry said the proposals "ignore the realities of what many in society, as well as (New York state) residents now understand to be inequities in the protocols, policies and implementation of law enforcement." After meeting with Berry and others, Schenck said he would work to take additional steps to welcome community input when drafting related proposals.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
