Auburn police to share inside look with social justice groups

The Auburn Police Department hopes that an upcoming presentation will help local social justice groups and the greater community to understand the department a little bit better.

The department will give the presentation at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers of Memorial City Hall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person audience will be limited to select members of social justice groups the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace, the Auburn/Cayuga branch of the NAACP and the Human Rights Commission, which are organizing the event with the department. But the presentation will also be livestreamed at auburnny.gov/livestream, and available to watch there afterward.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the department's entire staff will be at the presentation. Topics will include the department's budget ($9.35 million in 2019-2020), its use-of-force policy and procedures, the citizen complaint process, the Emergency Response Team, the School Resource Officer program and more.