After several vehicle entries and larcenies have been reported in the city, the Auburn Police Department is reminding residents to keep their automobiles locked and avoid leaving valuable items inside.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler on Wednesday said there have been "numerous" larcenies throughout the city and the incidents have something in common: The vehicles were left unlocked. He also noted that in the cases of vehicles being stolen, keys were left inside.
Several of the vehicle thefts being investigated by Auburn police involve "juveniles stealing the vehicles for 'joy-riding purposes,'" Butler continued.
"Our fear is not only concerning potential damage to the stolen vehicle but also to the motoring public sharing the roads with these often inexperienced and reckless drivers," Butler said. "The potential personal liability of someone stealing your unsecured vehicle and injuring another person should be a consideration by all who engage in the practice of leaving your keys in an unsecured vehicle."
Butler also reminded residents not to leave vehicles running when they go into a store or while running errands. It's illegal, according to state Vehicle and Traffic Law, to leave an unattended vehicle running. He warned that a ticket could be issued if an officer finds that someone left a vehicle running unattended.