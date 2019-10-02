AUBURN — Two people who attended the fourth Coffee with a Cop event for the Auburn police already felt amicable with law enforcement.
David Townsend and Edward Charles were sitting at a table in the McDonald's at 198 Grant Ave., where several APD officers were chatting with customers. Coffee with a Cop is a national event held on Oct. 2 that sees police officers and residents meet in the community over a cup of joe.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office held its own Coffee with a Cop event Monday morning at the Dunkin' Donuts in Moravia.
Charles had a lot of law enforcement exposure from his family. "My son was a trooper. My uncle was a police officer. I had two cousins that were police officers, so I lived with police officers most of my life," he said during the event on Wednesday morning.
"I’m 100% behind police officers anyway, but it’s good they have stuff like this. It’s very informative and I think most people appreciate it," Charles said.
And Townsend said that his father, Carl Townsend, was an Auburn police officer for more than 31 years. Though Townsend said he was mostly "shooting the breeze" with the officers over coffee, he found it informative.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the officers started the day by talking to a group of about eight people who stuck around McDonald's for the event to begin at 10 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop helps the department, "to go back to community policing and really engage our community in a different venue and to have them be part of the solution to their problems," Butler said.
That begins, he said, by getting people comfortable with talking to police without an agenda.
"Normally, people don’t get to engage with police unless they need something. For them to be able to sit with us and just chat, that’s a great feeling," he said.
Butler called traffic in residents' neighborhoods a "hot-button topic" among the people he spoke to that day. A staffing shortage makes it harder for the department to do traffic patrols, a problem they try to counteract with speed signs.
Another person told Butler that a Children at Play sign on her street was getting overgrown with plants, which was a concern for her grandchild. So Butler said he sent an email to Superintendent of Public Works Michael Talbot about it.
"Normally, people wouldn’t pick up the phone or they won’t shoot us an email, but they had the opportunity to see us face-to-face, and that’s all we’re trying to do," he said.
Courtney Feehan, co-owner of the McDonald's, said the Auburn police are responsive any time the restaurant needs them. "They just really care about what’s going on around the community, and we’re happy to support them," she said.
The APD last held its Coffee with a Cop event at the Grant Avenue McDonald's in 2017. Feehan and her husband, Mike, bought that store and another Auburn McDonald's location at 357 Genesee St. last June.
As the new members, Feehan said they wanted to give officers a "comfortable environment" to meet with the community.
"They seem very into the idea of it, and I think it’s just great for the community to bring the officers and any community members that want to come in, together, so that we have a positive relationship," she said.