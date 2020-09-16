Auburn, Port Byron school leaders juggle details brought on by COVID-19

After having students absent from facilities since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two Cayuga County-area school leaders detailed some of the challenges of having them return.
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien and Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo discussed education for a Wednesday Morning Roundtable, a monthly civic forum in Auburn. The remote event was recorded Sept. 10.
O'Brien said that Port Byron is using a "pod system" in which students remain in one classroom throughout the day. He said he's not aware of any other central New York districts using the system and it comes from CDC best practices guidelines saying to not have students mix during the day and to "have as little contact between people as possible." O'Brien noted many parents have been driving their children to school and students then go straight to their classrooms.
"They never leave the classroom. They're there from 9 o'clock (a.m) to 2 o'clock (p.m.). They have breakfast, we feed all of our kids. Lunches and breakfasts are served right inside the classroom."
O'Brien said the district has been doing online learning in one form or another since 2015. He added that the district is "blessed with declining enrollment" because their facilities are large and were built for a bigger student population than the around-800 students they have, allowing for social distancing.
When the district reached the end of the most recent year, when students had been doing online-only instruction for months, they looked at how their online learning had been doing. He said they gave each student who participated in online learning with the district an assessment, and compared those results with how they would have done the previous year when they were in a traditional school environment.
"We tried to gauge, 'Are we successful?' It's one thing to say, 'Hey, there's the kids in front of the computers.' Are they learning anything?" O'Brien said. "And how well are they learning? Can you benchmark it against traditional instruction?"
The district got some good data from their efforts, he said, and from that looked at 'how we might be able to take the online system and move it forward into the pod system over the summer."
O'Brien added that because all of the students have devices and the district has been building upon its online learning, he feels confident they can succeed if the district is forced to return to only at-home learning.
Pirozzolo said meet and greets with students and their teacher in small groups were held Sept. 8 and 9 at different times. Students were also able to get their materials. Some children, such as students attending BOCES programs in the Auburn district, started on the first day, but most students were online-only that first day under the district's phased-in approach, in which in various grades will return to the facilities over time under a hybrid model of two days of in-person learning and three days of online instruction over time.
It's phenomenal having kids back in the building," he said. "Even though it's a small group and we're building up to the big group coming in, it is great just to see children and our staff back in the building.
Pirozzolo said he also feels that if facilities are closed again and all students have to return to virtual-only learning, the district will be prepared. He added that every student has access to an online device.
Tee district also has a "remote academy" at the elementary level, he said, with 21 existing elementary teachers becoming "permanently remote teachers" and assistant principal at the junior high school became a "remote" principal.
Pirozzolo said the district can check to see what time students are online in the morning and how much duration they're working on any app or activity. "And so if they don't turn on their computer by 9:30 in the morning, their parents get a phone call that they're not learning yet today. And if they are not engaged by 1 o'clock, parents get another phone call. And if they don't get engage by 1 o'clock, we call them absent for the day."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
