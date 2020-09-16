Auburn, Port Byron school leaders juggle details brought on by COVID-19

When the district reached the end of the most recent year, when students had been doing online-only instruction for months, they looked at how their online learning had been doing. He said they gave each student who participated in online learning with the district an assessment, and compared those results with how they would have done the previous year when they were in a traditional school environment.

"We tried to gauge, 'Are we successful?' It's one thing to say, 'Hey, there's the kids in front of the computers.' Are they learning anything?" O'Brien said. "And how well are they learning? Can you benchmark it against traditional instruction?"

The district got some good data from their efforts, he said, and from that looked at 'how we might be able to take the online system and move it forward into the pod system over the summer."

O'Brien added that because all of the students have devices and the district has been building upon its online learning, he feels confident they can succeed if the district is forced to return to only at-home learning.