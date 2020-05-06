Auburn postpones downtown summer events due to coronavirus concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several downtown Auburn summer events will be postponed to comply with guidelines for slowing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sizzlin' Summer Kick-Off on June 20, Founder's Day on Aug. 8, Tomatofest on Sept. 12 and the weekly Music on the Mall series have all been postponed, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert announced in a Wednesday news release.

"The City of Auburn is monitoring the situation closely and is exploring a variety of possible alternatives to our typical events that would provide the community with recreation and entertainment while still complying with recommended best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19," the news release.

The postpones also include music and movie gatherings that are held in city parks during the summer, but that status could change.

"Concerts and movies usually happen in July and August; as we get closer to the month of July, the city manager says, we can re-evaluate concerts and movies if things change with state directives," City Clerk Chuck Mason said.