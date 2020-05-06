Auburn postpones downtown summer events due to coronavirus concerns

Several downtown Auburn summer events will be postponed to comply with guidelines for slowing the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sizzlin' Summer Kick-Off on June 20, Founder's Day on Aug. 8, Tomatofest on Sept. 12 and the weekly Music on the Mall series have all been postponed, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert announced in a Wednesday news release.
"The City of Auburn is monitoring the situation closely and is exploring a variety of possible alternatives to our typical events that would provide the community with recreation and entertainment while still complying with recommended best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19," the news release.
The postpones also include music and movie gatherings that are held in city parks during the summer, but that status could change.
"Concerts and movies usually happen in July and August; as we get closer to the month of July, the city manager says, we can re-evaluate concerts and movies if things change with state directives," City Clerk Chuck Mason said.
The city's announcement follows the cancellation of the nearby Prison City Ramblers' Father's Day Car Show, which takes places in Emerson Park in the towns of Owasco and Fleming. President Ed Pinckney said the club ultimately decided to cancel on its own over similar concerns about restrictions on public gatherings.
Cayuga County officials have so far not postponed or cancelled any summer events like the Cayuga County Fair, the Fourth of July fireworks or the Great Race.
Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Parks and Trails Director Doug Dello Stritto said the decision to continue with large social gatherings will be largely up to the Cayuga County Health Department.
The county is also waiting until after May 15, when the extension of New York State's PAUSE order expires and Gov. Andrew Cuomo releases updated guidelines on physical precautions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
