Auburn prepares for possibility of reopening city buildings

City government discussed its plans to possibly reopen its buildings after being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial City Hall in Auburn and other city facilities have been closed to the public since March 18 in order to maintain social distancing. City Manager Jeff Dygert talked about plans to reopen the doors — though how much hasn't yet been determined — at a city council meeting Thursday, which was livestreamed via the city's website.
Dygert discussed Central New York, including Auburn, entering into the second phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan for reopening the economy. If the city gets state approval, Dygert would like city employees (who have been working remotely) to return about a week to get "up to speed" on what these new policies before buildings would reopen to the public.
He said it's expected the city would need a written plan. Staff, including Corporation Counsel Stacy DeForest, have been crafting a "plan that addresses a number of issues that are laid out by New York state," with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Cayuga County Health Department and other agencies.
Under the city's plan, Dygert said, city employees would go through the same procedures that Auburn Police Department and Auburn Fire Department members have had to do the last couple months; their temperature is taken and they answer a series of health questions.
The policy also outlines practices to promote social distancing between employees and members of the public, plexiglass barriers and face masks. The availability, distribution and use of personal protective equipment is included in the plan, with the equipment depending on the employee's work. Most of the city hall workers, he said, would wear a face mask. Personal hygiene requirements and workplace disinfection practices are outlined in the plan.
"We're attempting to do our best to address potential continued workforce reduction through teleworking or staggered schedules, things like that, in order to comply with the guidelines that are out there," Dygert said. "Those guidelines continue to change, sometimes on a daily basis, so we want to be compliant, we want to get our workforce back to work, but we want to make sure we're doing it safely and in a way that's not going to create problems for us down the road."
Councilor Terry Cuddy asked Dygert "what has stopped or has been minimized" due to the pandemic. Dygert said he didn't think "we've stopped necessarily doing much of anything. We've slowed down, we've changed the process."
Dygert said for a code enforcement appointment, they call ahead and somebody meets them at the door. In other cases, things are being done through email and traditional mail.
Dygert said he was looking for council's guidance on the public being around city employees. He said people could be allowed to go where they need to go or use a more "phased-in" strategy, where people would be directed to different areas depending on where they need to go. Dygert said after the meeting he would prefer the latter approach.
Cuddy advocated for a "phased-in approach" while following state protocols. He also said it was important to mandate people wear masks in the buildings. Councilor Debbie McCormick talked about the importance of people utilizing online services. Mayor Mike Quill asked the city employees who were present in the building for the meeting for their opinions on how to handle members of the public. Superintendent of Engineering Services Bill Lupien supported "having people have a checkpoint at the doorway and then let them go forward" to where they need to go.
Dygert said after the meeting, "we're going to try to strike a balance and come up with something that makes sense and is reasonable."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
