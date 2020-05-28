Auburn prepares for possibility of reopening city buildings

Dygert said for a code enforcement appointment, they call ahead and somebody meets them at the door. In other cases, things are being done through email and traditional mail.

Dygert said he was looking for council's guidance on the public being around city employees. He said people could be allowed to go where they need to go or use a more "phased-in" strategy, where people would be directed to different areas depending on where they need to go. Dygert said after the meeting he would prefer the latter approach.

Cuddy advocated for a "phased-in approach" while following state protocols. He also said it was important to mandate people wear masks in the buildings. Councilor Debbie McCormick talked about the importance of people utilizing online services. Mayor Mike Quill asked the city employees who were present in the building for the meeting for their opinions on how to handle members of the public. Superintendent of Engineering Services Bill Lupien supported "having people have a checkpoint at the doorway and then let them go forward" to where they need to go.

Dygert said after the meeting, "we're going to try to strike a balance and come up with something that makes sense and is reasonable."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

