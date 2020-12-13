Auburn prison COVID-19 outbreak spreads to inmates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department said last week that it would begin testing asymptomatic incarcerated individuals in Auburn and other state prisons. It also made rapid tests available for employees. Visitation and programs have been suspended due to the outbreak, but DOCCS said that some programs will be modified so that work can resume at the prison.

The outbreak at Auburn is part of a surge in COVID-19 cases within the state prison system. One month ago, on Nov. 13, DOCCS reported 1,584 staff cases and 1,689 inmate cases since the pandemic began. There were 131 active cases among the incarcerated population.

According to DOCCS, there are now 2,169 staff cases and 2,040 inmate cases. The number of active cases is up to 267, more than double the total in mid-November.

The total number of cases has increased by nearly 1,000, from 3,386 on Nov. 13 to 4,356 on Dec. 12. The case total includes 147 parolees who have tested positive for the virus.