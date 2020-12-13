Auburn prison COVID-19 outbreak spreads to inmates

At least five more incarcerated individuals at Auburn Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as the outbreak extends into a third week at the state prison in Cayuga County.
Over the weekend, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported eight total COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated population at Auburn Correctional Facility, up from three on Friday. There are seven active cases and 11 pending tests at the prison.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing corrections officers at Auburn and 51 other state prisons, revealed last week that there were at least 120 officers at Auburn Correctional Facility who either tested positive for the virus or were quarantined due to contact with a positive case. By the end of the week, the union said there were nearly 180 officers affected by the outbreak.
DOCCS confirmed that the outbreak involved employees, but doesn't release facility-level data on the number of cases among staff due to security concerns. There is facility-level data available for inmate cases.
Support Local Journalism
The department said last week that it would begin testing asymptomatic incarcerated individuals in Auburn and other state prisons. It also made rapid tests available for employees. Visitation and programs have been suspended due to the outbreak, but DOCCS said that some programs will be modified so that work can resume at the prison.
The outbreak at Auburn is part of a surge in COVID-19 cases within the state prison system. One month ago, on Nov. 13, DOCCS reported 1,584 staff cases and 1,689 inmate cases since the pandemic began. There were 131 active cases among the incarcerated population.
According to DOCCS, there are now 2,169 staff cases and 2,040 inmate cases. The number of active cases is up to 267, more than double the total in mid-November.
The total number of cases has increased by nearly 1,000, from 3,386 on Nov. 13 to 4,356 on Dec. 12. The case total includes 147 parolees who have tested positive for the virus.
There have been other outbreaks at state prisons in New York, including two outbreaks at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia, There were 44 positive cases and an unknown number of employees who tested positive in October. Another outbreak emerged in late November. There are now at least 45 inmate cases that are part of that outbreak at the medium-security prison in southern Cayuga County.
Cayuga Correctional Facility has 89 total confirmed cases, 29 of which are active. The prison has the sixth-most positive cases in DOCCS. Five prisons — Elmira, Fishkill, Green Haven, Greene and Shawangunk — have more than 100 confirmed cases. Elmira, which had an outbreak in October, has 605 confirmed cases.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.