Auburn Public Theater café to begin soft opening next week

More than three years in the making, the café expansion of Auburn Public Theater will welcome its first customers on Wednesday.
But Café 108 won't quite welcome them inside. During its soft opening, which will last a few weeks, it will only take online orders for pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the café will offer its whole menu, which will be announced on Sunday. The theater's artistic director, Angela Daddabbo, and its executive director, Carey Eidel, told The Citizen on Friday that the menu will include sandwiches, salads, baked goods, soups, coffees, soft drinks and teas. The coffee is supplied by Auburn's own Simple Roast, and the café's food partners are Paul and Kendra Porter, owners of the local food truck Potatoes & Molasses and Black Brook Farm, an organic growing operation in Skaneateles and Seneca Falls.
The menu will source locally as much as possible, Daddabbo and Eidel said, and follow the lead of what's available at the nearby Taste NY Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center.
"The same quality of artistic programming that we're known for (at Auburn Public Theater) is what we're putting into the café," Eidel said.
The café is a for-profit business that will pay rent and donate revenue to the nonprofit theater, helping ensure its sustainability.
Both of these anchors of downtown Auburn find themselves in parallel situations as the COVID-19 pandemic seizes everyone in its devastating grip.
It's part of the first phase of a $1.9 million expansion that also includes the reconfiguration of the theater's component spaces, such as its classroom studio, concession area, sound booth and offices. That phase has primarily been supported by a $600,000 grant from the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, Eidel said.
The next phase of the theater's expansion will include the installation of a marquee on Genesee Street and the renovation of its 13,000-square-foot basement. Once finished, the area will feature a black box theater, a multipurpose space that can host concerts or be rented for events, and an Auburn music hall of fame. That phase of the expansion will primarily be supported by $700,000 from the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from the state. The rest of the expansion's budget will be covered by foundation grants and a capital campaign.
"This is part of a whole project that's a lot bigger than the café," Eidel said.
