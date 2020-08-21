 Skip to main content
Auburn Public Theater café to begin soft opening next week
  • Updated
APT 1

Staff and contractors stand in Café 108 at Auburn Public Theater on Genesee Street in Auburn in May. In the front, from left, is Hans Vogt, of Longlakes Woodworking, Charlie Mills, of RT Painting & Restoration, Joel Wheeler, of Capstone Contracting Group, Don Ward, of Bouley Associates and Brian Anderson, of GAC 7. In the middle, from left, is chef and consultant Chris Kuhns, café manager Melissa Panek, Mike Ames, of Bianco Plumbing & Heating, Rich Picciano, of Saxton Electric, Pete Hlwya, of Bianco, and Greg Rhoad, of Gerharz Equipment. In the back, from left, is theater Executive Director Carey Eidel, Artistic Director Angela Daddabbo, Simple Roast Coffee Co. owner Matt Peirson and theater board member Janie Micglire.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

More than three years in the making, the café expansion of Auburn Public Theater will welcome its first customers on Wednesday.

But Café 108 won't quite welcome them inside. During its soft opening, which will last a few weeks, it will only take online orders for pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the café will offer its whole menu, which will be announced on Sunday. The theater's artistic director, Angela Daddabbo, and its executive director, Carey Eidel, told The Citizen on Friday that the menu will include sandwiches, salads, baked goods, soups, coffees, soft drinks and teas. The coffee is supplied by Auburn's own Simple Roast, and the café's food partners are Paul and Kendra Porter, owners of the local food truck Potatoes & Molasses and Black Brook Farm, an organic growing operation in Skaneateles and Seneca Falls. 

The menu will source locally as much as possible, Daddabbo and Eidel said, and follow the lead of what's available at the nearby Taste NY Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center.

"The same quality of artistic programming that we're known for (at Auburn Public Theater) is what we're putting into the café," Eidel said.

The café is a for-profit business that will pay rent and donate revenue to the nonprofit theater, helping ensure its sustainability.

It's part of the first phase of a $1.9 million expansion that also includes the reconfiguration of the theater's component spaces, such as its classroom studio, concession area, sound booth and offices. That phase has primarily been supported by a $600,000 grant from the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, Eidel said.

The next phase of the theater's expansion will include the installation of a marquee on Genesee Street and the renovation of its 13,000-square-foot basement. Once finished, the area will feature a black box theater, a multipurpose space that can host concerts or be rented for events, and an Auburn music hall of fame. That phase of the expansion will primarily be supported by $700,000 from the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from the state. The rest of the expansion's budget will be covered by foundation grants and a capital campaign.

"This is part of a whole project that's a lot bigger than the café," Eidel said.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

If you go

WHAT: Cafe 108 at Auburn Public Theater

WHEN: Soft opening begins Wednesday, Aug. 26

WHERE: 108 Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: Call (315) 252-2233, visit cafe108.org or find the business on Facebook

