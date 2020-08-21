Auburn Public Theater café to begin soft opening next week

"The same quality of artistic programming that we're known for (at Auburn Public Theater) is what we're putting into the café," Eidel said.

The café is a for-profit business that will pay rent and donate revenue to the nonprofit theater, helping ensure its sustainability.

+2 Art and craft: How two anchors of downtown Auburn are coping with COVID-19 Both of these anchors of downtown Auburn find themselves in parallel situations as the COVID-19 pandemic seizes everyone in its devastating grip.

It's part of the first phase of a $1.9 million expansion that also includes the reconfiguration of the theater's component spaces, such as its classroom studio, concession area, sound booth and offices. That phase has primarily been supported by a $600,000 grant from the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, Eidel said.