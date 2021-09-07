Auburn Public Theater offering pay-what-you-can film, music classes

Auburn Public Theater will offer two arts education programs this fall at pay-what-you-can prices.
A film and video production program will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 14 (except Thanksgiving week), for ages 14 to 18.
Led by instructors Carey Eidel and Mark Feocco, with special guests, the program will teach young adults how to make their own films. Topics will include writing a script, the basics of directing and digital filmmaking, non-linear editing, lighting and more. No previous filmmaking experience is needed. Participants will see their final projects screened at the theater and posted on its YouTube channel as well.
The theater's annual Exchange Street Records music program will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 14 (except Thanksgiving week), for ages 12 to 18.
Led by instructors Jim Van Arsdale and Sameth Delfavero, the program will teach young adults the skills to explore the world of popular music. They will study techniques in the areas of improvisation, stage presence, live sound, songwriting and more, with the goal of composing their own songs for performance and recording. Each week, the class can also choose to perform as the opening act at the theater's weekly Jam Nights at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Many students in the program later join Perform 4 Purpose, a local youth music group that performs concerts to raise money for causes.
The programs regularly cost $240. They are being offered at pay-what-you-can pricing with support from the United Way of Cayuga County, the John Ben Snow Foundation, M&T Charitable Trust, the Nelson Delevan Foundation, the Mimi Fishman Foundation, Lyons National Bank and the theater's donors.
For more information, or to register, visit perform4purpose.org/4-performers or auburnpublictheater.org, or call (315) 246-4319.