Auburn Public Theater offering pay-what-you-can film, music classes

Auburn Public Theater will offer two arts education programs this fall at pay-what-you-can prices.

A film and video production program will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 14 (except Thanksgiving week), for ages 14 to 18.

Led by instructors Carey Eidel and Mark Feocco, with special guests, the program will teach young adults how to make their own films. Topics will include writing a script, the basics of directing and digital filmmaking, non-linear editing, lighting and more. No previous filmmaking experience is needed. Participants will see their final projects screened at the theater and posted on its YouTube channel as well.

The theater's annual Exchange Street Records music program will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 14 (except Thanksgiving week), for ages 12 to 18.