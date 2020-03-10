Auburn Public Theater reschedules shows, shop closes due to coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus has led to the postponement of two Auburn Public Theater events scheduled for this weekend, as well as the temporary closure of a local shop.

In an email to patrons Tuesday evening, the downtown theater announced that its concert by Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15. Additionally, "That Comedy Show," a combination 11 a.m. workshop and 8 p.m. show scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has also been postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.

The theater said all purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates.

All other theater events, including its March 12 concert by Shawn Mullins, as well as movies and Tuesday Open Mic Nights, will take place as scheduled. The theater will issue updates through email and social media.

The theater is also working with partners who are renting the downtown space, and allowing them to decide whether to proceed with their events. If they do, the theater's staff will make sure the venue is cleaned before and after the events.