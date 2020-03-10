Auburn Public Theater reschedules shows, shop closes due to coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus has led to the postponement of two Auburn Public Theater events scheduled for this weekend, as well as the temporary closure of a local shop.
In an email to patrons Tuesday evening, the downtown theater announced that its concert by Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15. Additionally, "That Comedy Show," a combination 11 a.m. workshop and 8 p.m. show scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has also been postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.
The theater said all purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates.
All other theater events, including its March 12 concert by Shawn Mullins, as well as movies and Tuesday Open Mic Nights, will take place as scheduled. The theater will issue updates through email and social media.
The theater is also working with partners who are renting the downtown space, and allowing them to decide whether to proceed with their events. If they do, the theater's staff will make sure the venue is cleaned before and after the events.
"We ask that anyone who comes into Auburn Public Theater in the coming weeks to follow the same vigilance that we will during this time. We ask that you please take seriously the responsibility to not come to our theater if you are even suspicious of being ill. If you are not able to attend an event here due to illness, we will happily give you a ticket for free to a future show of your choosing when this passes," the theater said.
Meanwhile, the Friends of Hospice Thrift Shop & Boutique, located inside Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn, has cancelled its Early Spring Sale scheduled for March 21. The shop will also close through the end of April, it said in an email. Many of the shop's volunteers and customers are older, it explained, so it doesn't want to put anyone at risk.