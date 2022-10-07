Auburn puts new limits on political signs

The Auburn City Council approved a change to the city's zoning code pertaining to limits for how long political signs can be displayed.

Before the council unanimously authorized an ordinance changing parts of the city's zoning code Thursday night, councilors passed an amendment to a proposed alteration involving political signs, with such signs not being able to get placed more than 45 days before an election. Those signs will also have to be removed within five days after election day.

A summary of the proposed changes had said political signs could not be placed more than 30 days before election day and would need to be taken down within 24 hours after election day.

While discussing the proposed zoning changes, many of which concerned the potential opening of cannabis businesses and the operation of smoke shops in Auburn, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said a concern had been expressed to him about the proposed change regarding signs not being allowed more than 30 days prior to election day, arguing that "with early voting now, there's many election days." He asked Deputy Director of Planning and Development Stephen Selvek if that 30-day limit should be extended "to accommodate early voting."

"We certainly can. The way that the code is written now is it says, '30 days prior to election,' and so the intent of changing it to 'election day' was to give a specific point in time, whether it be general election day (in) November, or primary election day, dependent upon when that happened in a given year," Selvek said. "It wasn't about changing the time frame, it was about clarifying that the intent of the code was, when it was initially written, 30 days before election day, but like you said, that has changed. So if it should be 45 or 60 days before election day, because of the early voting, that's really within the discretion of council."

Giannettino said he felt 60 days was excessive, but recommended "45 days before election day, because that covers all of early voting." He said he had also heard a concern about signs needing to be removed within 24 hours after election day.

"From experience, that's impossible," Giannettino continued. "I mean, we go out immediately and we try to take them down, but it does take several days to get them all down."

Selvek said the language in the proposed changes about the 24-hour removal time frame "was not a change from that time frame, so if we want to change that time frame, that was 24 hours as it was written in the existing code. I kept that 24 hours, so if we want to do one week, I have no problem with council providing that type of direction to do 45 hours and one week or something of that nature to give adequate time to not only display signs but remove them."

Councilor Terry Cuddy said he believed Giannettino's suggestions were "fair enough."

"What Councilor Giannettino's saying is that early voting usually is within that 15 days, that covers it. And I do like the specificity of 'election day,' so making it 45 days cover it," Cuddy said. He asked Giannettino what he was thinking in regards to when signs should be taken down after election day.

Giannettino said he was open to suggestions and added that Selvek mentioned one week, asking "is seven days too much, is that enough?"

Mayor Mike Quill weighed in, saying "I feel we should give the staff a number of days. If you say a week, some people will count the weekend, some would not count it, so five or seven days or something, just to make it a little easier to work for everyone."

Giannettino proposed an amendment saying "Political signs may not be placed more than 45 days before election day and must be removed within five days after election day." Councilor Timothy Locastro seconded the motion. Every council member approved the motion to amend the zoning code changes. The council also unanimously approved the ordinance on the zoning changes.