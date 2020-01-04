AUBURN — The fact that Aafke Steenhuis had been to the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center's annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" show in Auburn three previous times this season didn't stop her from being impressed by the artistry on display a fourth time.
The latest quilt show began in late October with the last day on Sunday. It features 73 quilts by 64 artists from around the world. The show, which has received international acclaim, has been a stable of the center since the facility opened in 1981. The juried show for the exhibition had several winners. The quilts featured various materials, from Polyester fabric to cotton to paint to blue jeans. Information such as the artist's name, the piece's title and an artist statement on the ideas behind the work was next to each piece.
Steenhuis and her friend Kathy Carman, who had been to the show two previous times already, were at the event Saturday discussing how the pieces were likely created. They are both quilters, so they were able to understand a lot of the craftsmanship and work that went into the efforts. For example, they were able to tell a particular quilt was machine-pieced and machine-quilted.
"If you know what you're looking at, you can tell," Carman said.
They said they are aware of the status that comes with getting a piece selected for this show. Steenhuis said having a piece show up at this exhibition is an achievement by itself.
"In the quilt world, if you get a quilt in this show, you've got it made," she said.
Donna Lamb, executive director for the Schweinfurth, said the show has been their most popular exhibition every year from the beginning.
"We have the most visitors during this show, during the November and December months, which is typically a slow time for museums," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Quilting is important to the center, Lamb said, as it has added a lot of quilting programming, including a variety of quilting and fiber-art workshops usually taught by "nationally known, internationally known" artists and the Quilting by the Lake conference held at Onondaga Community College, which draws in around 200 people annually.
Lamb said the show and the center's quilting program have built strong standing.
"This exhibition is probably one of the top 10 contemporary art quilt exhibitions in the country," he said.
The art center will be closed to install a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system until mid-April after the quilt show ends Sunday. Some Schweinfurth classes will be held at Genesee Elementary School and Cayuga Museum of History and Art's Carriage House Theater during that time.
Jane Slabowski said she attended the quilt show last year and that she is intrigued by the event despite not being a quilter. She said her mother was a seamstress and did needlework, and that quilting is similar enough to her mother's work to draw her interest.
"The skill that people need to be able to create these pieces is astonishing, and then to translate it into an art form that's driven by internal motivations, in many cases, in terms of reading the artists' statements, is just inspiring," she said.