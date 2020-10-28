Auburn real estate agent earns certifications, designations

CENTURY 21 Post Realty announced this week that Lucas Heath Ferrin, a salesperson in the company's Auburn office, recently added numerous nationally recognized certifications and designations.

According to a news release, Ferrin completed over 100 hours of continuing education to earn the designations of Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS), C2EX, e-Pro and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA). He also completed the Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) Designation, which is designed for real estate buyer agents who focus on working directly with buyer-clients at every stage of the home buying process.

CENTURY 21 Post Realty said Ferrin is the only real estate agent in Cayuga County who holds this combination of accreditations.

"By taking these courses and earning these certifications, I have enhanced my ability to add value to each real estate transaction and ensure that CENTURY 21 Post Realty clients receive the professional real estate services they expect and deserve," Ferrin said in a statement.

