Auburn real estate professional honored by Century 21

Century 21 Real Estate recently recognized Lucas Ferrin, a sales affiliate with Century 21 Post Realty in Auburn, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored him with the Masters Ruby Award.

The company said in a news release that Ruby level status is awarded to an affiliate who has met minimum sales production of $149,000 or 34 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and an invitation to attend the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat.

"Lucas places his real estate wisdom and passion for life into his everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives," Century 21 Post Realty owner Todd Post said in a statement.

"It is truly an honor to receive the Masters Ruby Award and be recognized among such talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals," Ferrin said in a statement.

Century 21 Post Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 68 Lake Ave.

