Auburn recovery group names interim executive director

In a statement, board President Matt Chalanick said Nick's Ride hopes for a smooth transition to Hansinger's leadership and the continuation of its many community partnerships. The board was assisted in its search for the position by the Cayuga County Health Department, including Director of Community Services Ray Bizzari and HEALing Communities Study Project Manager Monika Salvage.

"We acknowledge and understand the community’s confidence in the organization may have been shaken by all that’s transpired; we will make every effort to repair relationships and continue our mission," Chalanick said. "We believe the hiring of Rick Hansinger is a significant step in that direction; Rick also provides stability, leadership and experience — all of which facilitate the sustainability of the organization."