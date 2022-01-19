Auburn recovery organization names new leader

Auburn recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends has named a new leader, and she comes from a local organization with a similar mission.

Ashley Short will take over as executive director of Nick's Ride on Jan. 31, the organization announced in a news release.

Short comes from GRACE House, Unity House of Cayuga County's 16-bed recovery program. She started as a direct service professional before being promoted to program manager and then program director of the organization, where she oversaw daily operations, regulatory compliance and clinical supervision for its two Office of Addiction Services and Supports-certified programs.

Short is an advanced credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counselor through OASAS, as well as a graduate of the Leadership Cayuga Class of 2018.

“This is a very exciting moment to find myself," she said. “There is no higher purpose in this life than to be of service to those in need. This is truly a remarkable and privileged experience which is owed entirely to having surrendered to years of dedicated work, my commitment to personal growth, and to all those who have had a hand in shaping who I have become today.”

At Nick's Ride, Short replaces interim executive director Rick Hansinger. He was named to the position after the organization's founder and first executive director, Joel Campagnola, was placed on paid leave due to being charged with felony trespassing in June 2020 while performing what he said was a welfare check. Through a plea deal, Campagnola pled guilty to non-criminal violations in March 2021. The organization is named after his son, Nick, who died in 2015 at the age of 20 from overdosing on a combination of fentanyl and synthetic acid.

Matt Chalanick, president of the Nick's Ride board of directors, called Short the "right person at the right time" for the organization. In August, it cut the ribbon on a new facility at 13 Chapel St., where Nick's Ride will provide a one-stop destination for people in recovery. Services include counseling, support groups, employment programs and even a boxing class.

"Short maintains a positive and enthusiastic relationship with the greater integrated treatment community here in Auburn," Chalanick said. "She is a conscientious, passionate and energetic leader who maintains a great wealth of knowledge regarding substance use, mental health, and recovery. We are confident Short will strategically position the organization for sustainability and continued expansion while being the embodiment of what recovery stands for in our community. ... Short is well spoken, a strong advocate for those in need and unanimously respected among her colleagues.”

For more information about Nick's Ride 4 Friends, visit nicksride4friends.org.

