Auburn reflects on 9/11 at ceremony marking 20 years

AUBURN — With more than 200 people in the stands of Falcon Park for a ceremony acknowledging the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Matt Moskov recounted his experience at Ground Zero.
Moskov spoke on behalf of military personnel at the event Saturday, which was hosted by the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Fire Department. According to the program for the event, Moskov, a longtime educator at Auburn High School, was called out of his classroom on Sept. 11, 2001, to respond to the attacks as a member of the New York Army National Guard. He assisted in recovery operations at Ground Zero in New York City.
Moskov said military members understand the potential risks "but no one could have prepared us for what we had to do on Sept. 11."
"We exited our Humvees, stepping into a layer of ash and started for Ground Zero. The closer we got, the more the destruction and carnage grew. Turning the corner on Liberty Street, there it was, Ground Zero."
While walking toward Ground Zero, Moskov's eyes briefly met a New York City firefighter. Moskov added, "His face said it all."
"Upon surveying Ground Zero, I could only think of one thing: 'This is what hell must look like,'" Moskov said. "Confusion, the heat and the smoke coming out from the rubble, the despair of family members looking for loved ones and what seemed like pure chaos."
That said, he added that he doesn't want to trivialize people's experiences on that day.
"I was wrong for thinking it was hell on Earth. For the coming days, I saw and experienced something so powerful and so strong — the sacrifices made by first responders, the aid of complete strangers ... every one of our needs was taken care of by someone who wanted to do their part," he said.
Moskov said that while ceremonies such as Saturday's are a part of what people can do to honor those who died on Sept. 11, he urged that people resist the temptation "to give into negativity and those who tell us that we are divided, because we are not divided.
"I see that same spirit that united (people) on Ground Zero every day," Moskov continued, saying that same spirit can be found "in military posts, among high school football teams on Friday nights, in the way people attend benefits for someone who has cancer and with complete strangers joining car parades during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Before Moskov spoke, members of the police department, fire department and other safety personnel walked onto the field while the sound of bagpipes sliced through the air at Falcon Park courtesy of retired APD Sgt. Brian Clancy.
Different honor guards were at the event, and the ceremony included the national anthem being sung by Auburn firefighter Tim Stevens and an invocation from Josh Czyz, chaplain for the APD and the AFD.
During a law enforcement speech by Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, he acknowledged service members and first responders, people who died that day and those who died later from 9/11-related illnesses, including Jeffrey M. Cicora, a retired state police sergeant who was born and raised in Auburn, and Stephen B. McLoud, a former Cayuga County undersheriff. Both were involved in recovery efforts following the attacks, and both died in 2019.
"Sgt. Cicora and Undersheriff McLoud were both heroes, not due to the reason that they died, but because of how they lived. They confronted evil and danger with courage and bravery, not only in New York City after 9/11, but each and every day they served our communities," Schenck said. "And let's forget the hundreds of additional firefighters, law enforcements, EMS providers, as well as countless civilians that have died and those who currently suffering due to toxic exposures found on 9/11."
