Auburn reflects on 9/11 at ceremony marking 20 years

That said, he added that he doesn't want to trivialize people's experiences on that day.

"I was wrong for thinking it was hell on Earth. For the coming days, I saw and experienced something so powerful and so strong — the sacrifices made by first responders, the aid of complete strangers ... every one of our needs was taken care of by someone who wanted to do their part," he said.

Moskov said that while ceremonies such as Saturday's are a part of what people can do to honor those who died on Sept. 11, he urged that people resist the temptation "to give into negativity and those who tell us that we are divided, because we are not divided.

"I see that same spirit that united (people) on Ground Zero every day," Moskov continued, saying that same spirit can be found "in military posts, among high school football teams on Friday nights, in the way people attend benefits for someone who has cancer and with complete strangers joining car parades during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Before Moskov spoke, members of the police department, fire department and other safety personnel walked onto the field while the sound of bagpipes sliced through the air at Falcon Park courtesy of retired APD Sgt. Brian Clancy.