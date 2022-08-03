Auburn, region to experience 'dangerous' heat conditions Thursday

New York state officials and the National Weather Service have issued advisories for heat and humidity Thursday that could cause heat-related illnesses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's on Wednesday urged New Yorkers to prepare for "dangerous heat conditions" for many parts of the state, with high heat and humidity Thursday that will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in some spots and high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes and central New York.

The NWS service said that heat index values as high as 98 can be expected in Auburn and southern Cayuga County between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

"More dangerous heat is on the way for many New Yorkers and I'm urging everyone to prepare for high humidity and temperatures later this week," Hochul said in a news release. "My administration is closely watching the forecast and will provide support to any communities needing assistance this week as we experience heat index values reaching and exceeding the 100s beginning on Thursday."

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said in a statement that people should plan to keep strenuous outdoor activity to a minimum, "stay hydrated, don't leave pets or small children outside for extended periods of time and know how to spot signs of heat-related illness."

Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius is listed by the state Department of Health as a "cooling center" for people in need of a place to get out the heat.

The state Department of Health reports that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States but that heat-related deaths and illness are preventable.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

• Hot, dry, red skin

• Rapid pulse

• Rapid and shallow breathing

• Body temperature higher than 105

• Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness

The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone working outside should take extra precautions, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency situation, and calling 911 is the appropriate response.