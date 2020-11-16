Auburn residents invited to complete survey on local policing

Residents of the city of Auburn are invited to complete a survey that will inform a community review of local law enforcement.

City and Cayuga County officials are forming a community group that will start meeting this week to develop a plan as directed by Executive Order No. 203, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. Issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police in May, the order calls for state municipalities to review police "deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices" and devise a plan to improve them in order to meet the needs of the community, promote trust and address systemic racial biases.

The results of the survey will guide the mission of the community group, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said in a news release. It asks Auburn residents to give feedback on the service provided by the department, past experiences and more.