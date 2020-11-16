Auburn residents invited to complete survey on local policing

Residents of the city of Auburn are invited to complete a survey that will inform a community review of local law enforcement.
City and Cayuga County officials are forming a community group that will start meeting this week to develop a plan as directed by Executive Order No. 203, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. Issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police in May, the order calls for state municipalities to review police "deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices" and devise a plan to improve them in order to meet the needs of the community, promote trust and address systemic racial biases.
The results of the survey will guide the mission of the community group, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said in a news release. It asks Auburn residents to give feedback on the service provided by the department, past experiences and more.
"By utilizing the synergistic 'Connecting Bridges' approach, our law enforcement agencies and the people they serve will seek to partner in building mutual trust and respect through understanding of one another while emphasizing the delivery of public safety in a professional, courteous, empathetic and sensitive way," Butler said. "This will be accomplished if we collectively demand that human dignity for all is the intrinsic goal for the sustained success of these efforts."
The survey and the group are the latest steps in what's been an active partnership between local law enforcement and the community. Both Auburn police and the county sheriff's office have held informational presentations to social justice groups, and more informal get-togethers, as the national dialogue about policing intensified following Floyd's death.
The survey will be available over the next several months. A similar survey for Cayuga County residents outside the city of Auburn will be issued by the sheriff's office in the near future.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/apd_connecting_bridges.
