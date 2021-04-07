Auburn residents invited to two free garbage, yard waste drop-off events

Auburn residents are invited to drop off garbage, yard waste, furniture and car tires at a pair of upcoming special collection events.

Spring cleanup days will be held from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, and Saturday, May 8, at the City of Auburn Transfer Station (former Landfill), 311 North Division St.

The drop-offs are for city residents only. A driver’s license and vehicle registration will be required as proof of residency, and the address on both must match.

No trailers, box vans or u-hauls will be allowed, and all loads must be tarped. Garbage must be in cans or bags, and yard waste/brush must be dumped out of plastic bags.

Materials that will be accepted at no cost include garbage, recycling, mattress/box springs, brush/yard waste and furniture. A limit of four car tires per residence will be accepted.

Materials that will be accepted at cost include freon-containing units such as refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers ($45); and electronics such as computer monitors, televisions, microwave ovens, printers and DVD/CD players ($10).

Materials that will not be accepted include hazardous waste, asbestos, motor oil, liquids, grease, cooking oil, solvents, paint and fluorescent tubes.

For more information or questions call (315) 252-6441.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0