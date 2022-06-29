Auburn restaurant closes for a week 'to heal' following shooting

The Lavish Lounge Bar and Restaurant will close through Tuesday, July 5, in order "to heal" following a shooting there Sunday that left one of its employees critically injured.

The 288 Genesee St. restaurant will reopen Wednesday, July 6, according to a post on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continuous support, prayers and well wishes as we go through this challenging period," the restaurant said. "We ask that everyone be mindful and respectful for our privacy as we maneuver through this difficult time."

According to the Auburn Police Department, a female Lavish Lounge employee in her 20s was found outside the entrance to the restaurant at 2:38 a.m. Sunday with two gunshot wounds in her torso. She was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where, after emergency surgery, she was in critical but stable condition.

Police said the shooting took place after fighting between at least two groups of people. The employee, who was not involved with the fighting, was shot when two men opened fire at each other. One of the shooters was described by police as a light-skinned Black man with short dreadlocks and a full beard, wearing a black Chicago White Sox hat, a black hoodie with a Chicago logo, black jeans and white sneakers. Police believe the suspects are from the Geneva/Waterloo area.

Anyone with additional information about the incident, especially anyone who was at the Lavish Lounge at the time, is asked to contact Investigator Charles Augello at (315) 258-9880 or craugello@auburnny.gov, call the Auburn Police Department's main phone line at (315) 253-3231 or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov. Tipsters can be anonymous.

Augello told The Citizen on Wednesday the department has no updates it can release due to the ongoing investigation.

The Lavish Lounge opened in November 2019. Owners Andrew Kirkland and Marcia Myers tried to give the former Auburn Ale House and Blarney Stone an upscale makeover, Kirkland told The Citizen at the time, after years of fights and other trouble at the location. Along with a sleek, modern design, the lounge serves a food menu that heavily features cuisine from Kirkland's native Jamaica.

Auburn restaurants hope turnaround coming after 'rough ride' of COVID-19 Over the last year there were a few nights that Andrew Kirkland looked at the balance sheet for his Auburn restaurant, the Lavish Lounge.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.