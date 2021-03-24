 Skip to main content
Auburn restaurant fined for second COVID-19 violation
A Cayuga County Board of Health hearing officer ordered an Auburn restaurant to pay $500 for its second violation of the state's COVID-19 regulation requiring employees wear masks.

The board on Tuesday approved the decision and penalty for New China Royal on Genesee Street in downtown Auburn. In December, the board approved a consent order with the owner of the same restaurant for an earlier violation of the mask order.

According to the hearing officer summary included with the board's meeting agenda, a Cayuga County Health Department inspector on Jan. 9 observed a New China Royal employee not wearing an adequate face covering while interacting with a customer who was less than 6 feet away. A virtual hearing on the matter took place March 4.

The health board, which has oversight of the county's public health enforcement program, has established a policy in which first-time offenders of the mask regulation for businesses be given the opportunity to agree to a consent order in which they acknowledge the violation and pay a $50 fine.

Subsequent violations of the regulation are sent to a board of health hearing in which a hearing officer can impose penalties up to $1,000.

Health board member Keith Batman, a Cayuga County legislator, asked why the New China Royal fine was half of the maximum.

"I asked for $1,000; the hearing officer felt that $500 was appropriate," said Eileen O'Connor, the county's director of environmental health.

The only other COVID-19 violation on the board's agenda this month was for Cameron's Bakery on Grant Avenue in Auburn, which signed a consent order and agreed to pay a $50 fine after an inspector observed an employee not properly wearing a mask while working behind the counter.

