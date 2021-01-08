Auburn restaurant, taproom close temporarily out of COVID-19 caution

"It's tough for them to come out," she said. "You can't control who walks through the door."

So while temporary closure is in the best interest of the customers, Kustyn said, it also makes business sense. Right now, there simply isn't enough revenue to cover payroll, supplies and other expenses.

This "demand shock," which is affecting all manner of businesses during COVID-19, also influenced Sigona's decision to close Thirsty Pug. He said his beer sales were down "dramatically" this holiday season, which is traditionally his best time of the year. January, on the other hand, is one of his slowest times. So for him, it also made business sense to close, in addition to common sense.

"It doesn't make sense to put people at risk," he said.