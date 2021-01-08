Auburn restaurant, taproom close temporarily out of COVID-19 caution

Two Auburn businesses decided this week to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewis' Restaurant on the city's west end and Thirsty Pug Craft Beer downtown both announced on Facebook that they are closing for the safety of their customers.
"Increasing (COVID-19) rates and growing risk of exposure are serious threats to the community," Thirsty Pug owner Mike Sigona posted on his business's page.
"We have decided a temporary closing is the most responsible move to keep our customers, staff, friends and family safe."
The craft beer taproom and bottle shop will be closed for at least a couple weeks, Sigona told The Citizen.
Lewis' will likely be closed until February, said Gina Kustyn, daughter of the restaurant's owner, Theresa Kustyn.
Gina, who works at Lewis' as a waitress, baker and cook, told The Citizen that she and her mother are particularly worried about its older customers, as they're more vulnerable to the deadly virus.
At the same time, many of those customers started to stay home when the pandemic began surging in Cayuga County in December, Kustyn said. Others began dining at the restaurant less frequently, like once a week after church instead of every day. Some told Kustyn they have concerned family members who asked them to stop coming, and some are concerned about the pandemic themselves.
"It's tough for them to come out," she said. "You can't control who walks through the door."
So while temporary closure is in the best interest of the customers, Kustyn said, it also makes business sense. Right now, there simply isn't enough revenue to cover payroll, supplies and other expenses.
This "demand shock," which is affecting all manner of businesses during COVID-19, also influenced Sigona's decision to close Thirsty Pug. He said his beer sales were down "dramatically" this holiday season, which is traditionally his best time of the year. January, on the other hand, is one of his slowest times. So for him, it also made business sense to close, in addition to common sense.
"It doesn't make sense to put people at risk," he said.
Both Kustyn and Sigona said their closures are subject to the course of the pandemic. As vaccines are administered, they hope the number of positive cases slows to the point that it's not just profitable, but safe for them to reopen soon. If not, Kustyn fears for the future of small local businesses like Lewis', which has been in Auburn since the 1960s.
"I just hope that this ends soon and us small businesses in town don't shut down," she said. "Everyone's really struggling right now."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.