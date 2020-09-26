Auburn restaurant worker tests positive for COVID-19; customers asked to monitor health

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department is asking customers to monitor their health after a worker at a downtown Auburn restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said Saturday that an employee at Mesa Grande Taqueria on Genesee Street tested positive for the virus. The employee worked at the restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

Guests who were at the restaurant during that time period should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of the potential exposure.

There are several potential symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Congestion or a runny nose, fatigue, body or muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or the loss of taste or smell could be symptoms of the virus.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are older, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, you should call your doctor early even if you're experiencing mild symptoms.

Mesa Grande posted on its Facebook page Saturday that the restaurant will be closed until 11 a.m. Monday.