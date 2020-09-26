Auburn restaurant worker tests positive for COVID-19; customers asked to monitor health

The Cayuga County Health Department is asking customers to monitor their health after a worker at a downtown Auburn restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.
The department said Saturday that an employee at Mesa Grande Taqueria on Genesee Street tested positive for the virus. The employee worked at the restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Guests who were at the restaurant during that time period should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of the potential exposure.
There are several potential symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Congestion or a runny nose, fatigue, body or muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or the loss of taste or smell could be symptoms of the virus.
If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are older, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, you should call your doctor early even if you're experiencing mild symptoms.
Mesa Grande posted on its Facebook page Saturday that the restaurant will be closed until 11 a.m. Monday.
"We received news late (Friday) evening that one of our staff members had a positive Covid-19 test," the restaurant wrote. "Due to concerns for our staff and customers' safety, we will be closed this weekend until we receive further information from the NYS Health Department. We would like to let everyone know that this employee was not in any contact with customers or food items while they were here."
The potential exposure at the Auburn restaurant is one of several reported by the health department over the past couple of weeks. On Friday, the department announced there was a potential exposure at Venice Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Cayuga County surpassed 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year with 10 new positive cases this week. At least eight recent cases in the county are part of a cluster linked to Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville.
