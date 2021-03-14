Auburn restaurants hope turnaround coming after 'rough ride' of COVID-19

Regardless, Gotsis is grateful for the customers who have been supporting Kosta's over the last year. From the steady flow of takeout and delivery orders to the popular outdoor cookout menu the restaurant offered last summer, the sports bar has been well-supported, he said. He hopes the return of nice weather, and the COVID-19 vaccines, can bring his business back to normal soon.

Kirkland shares that hope. He's also more confident the increase to 75% capacity will help his restaurant. There have been some weekends when the Lavish Lounge was busy enough that customers walked out instead of waiting for a table, he said. That's business he can't afford to lose after the last year. December, which saw a second spike in local cases of the virus, was one of his worst months.

"We lost a lot of money," he said. "But we decided to keep pushing."

The past few weeks have been a little better at the Lavish Lounge, though.