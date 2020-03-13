Auburn restaurants, venues brace for state's coronavirus occupancy rule

Auburn business owners and event programmers are quickly adapting, with a mix of caution and concern, to a new state rule on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rule, which took effect at 5 p.m. Friday, was announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to facilitate social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus. It prohibits any gatherings of more than 500 people, and places with a maximum occupancy of less than 500 people must not exceed 50% of that number. The only exceptions are schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit.
Everyplace else — restaurants, churches, entertainment venues — is expected to follow the new rule.
So Prison City Pub & Brewery, for instance, is quickly figuring out how to do that. The downtown Auburn brewpub has a maximum occupancy of 99 people, co-owner Dawn Schulz said Friday. That means she'll have to turn away customers once Prison City has about 50 people inside. Considering how regularly full the brewpub is, the rule could "cripple" the business, Schulz said.
"It's not that we don't want to do what's best for our staff, our customers or our community," Schulz said.
Schulz added that Prison City hasn't seen much of a slowdown in customer traffic through Friday. But if it does — or if it doesn't, and therefore has to turn people away — the brewpub could look to do more off-site business, such as Crowler (32-ounce can) sales of its beer and DoorDash delivery of its food. Given the recency of Cuomo's announcement, plans are still taking shape, Schulz said.
Down State Street at Curley's Restaurant, owner Susan DelloStritto said it's fortunate for her business that the pandemic is taking place at this time of year. She doesn't expect the longtime Auburn restaurant to reach 50% of its capacity too often in March. Still, the rule and the pandemic itself led DelloStritto to cancel Curley's annual St. Patrick's Day party scheduled for Sunday.
If the rule extends into summertime, Curley's will have to evaluate how it seats patrons. The restaurant has different capacities in its different rooms, DelloStritto said, including 200 in its bar.
The pandemic has slowed dining business a little, the owner continued, but she's noticed people are staying at the bar longer.
"Maybe they're finding comfort in talking to each other about it," she said. "And it's not like they can sit and watch a basketball game, either."
The city of Auburn does not plan to actively enforce the occupancy rule, City Manager Jeff Dygert said Friday. He expects places to comply. But if anyone has a concern or complaint about someplace that isn't complying with the rule, they are welcome to contact the city or the Auburn Fire Department, which enforces maximum occupancies per the fire code, he said.
Auburn Public Theater is taking a more proactive — and, appropriately enough, creative — approach to operating during the pandemic.
Scheduled for this afternoon at the downtown theater was a workshop where students from Booker T. Washington Community Center would learn comedy writing with Los Angeles comedian Joel Madison. However, he was unable to fly to New York due to the pandemic, as were two other comedians who were going to perform with Madison at the theater Saturday.
So the theater instead arranged for Madison to conduct this afternoon's workshop via Skype, said Angela Daddabbo, the theater's artistic director.
Saturday's show will go on as well — sort of. The only regional comedian on the bill — Paul Kozlowski, of Cortland — will perform before about 20 to 25 people who will be at the theater by invitation only. But the theater will livestream Kozlowski's set for anyone else who wants to see the show, Daddabbo said. The theater is still working out where and how, exactly, it will do so.
Daddabbo said the theater will continue looking at options like Skype and livestreaming in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the state's new occupancy rule.
"Artists have a responsibility to lead and lift people up, and help people stay calm and centered," she said. "If we can't do something now, what good are we in non-catastrophic times?"
