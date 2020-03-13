Auburn restaurants, venues brace for state's coronavirus occupancy rule

Cayuga County-area coronavirus-related closures and cancellations The following is a list of closures, postponements and cancellations in the Cayuga County ar…

Schulz added that Prison City hasn't seen much of a slowdown in customer traffic through Friday. But if it does — or if it doesn't, and therefore has to turn people away — the brewpub could look to do more off-site business, such as Crowler (32-ounce can) sales of its beer and DoorDash delivery of its food. Given the recency of Cuomo's announcement, plans are still taking shape, Schulz said.

Down State Street at Curley's Restaurant, owner Susan DelloStritto said it's fortunate for her business that the pandemic is taking place at this time of year. She doesn't expect the longtime Auburn restaurant to reach 50% of its capacity too often in March. Still, the rule and the pandemic itself led DelloStritto to cancel Curley's annual St. Patrick's Day party scheduled for Sunday.

If the rule extends into summertime, Curley's will have to evaluate how it seats patrons. The restaurant has different capacities in its different rooms, DelloStritto said, including 200 in its bar.

The pandemic has slowed dining business a little, the owner continued, but she's noticed people are staying at the bar longer.

"Maybe they're finding comfort in talking to each other about it," she said. "And it's not like they can sit and watch a basketball game, either."