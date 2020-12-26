Auburn retailers lean on loyal customers during different holiday season

Sales were strong on Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, Janssen said. So many people were coming in that the store had to enforce its 10-person limit. She said most people have been respectful. She noted the business has been doing curbside pickup, as well. Holiday business has been good, she noted.

Earlier in the day, Kim Pearson, co-owner of Nash's Framing & Art, said holiday business this year has been on par with previous years, if not a little better.

She doesn't know exactly why, but said when the store opened back up after being shut down due to the pandemic, orders started coming in. It's possible people stumbled upon long-lost art in their houses and wanted to get them framed, Pearson said, adding that people may be placing more of a focus on being at home during the outbreak. Pearson co-owns the business with her husband, Jay Pearson.