Auburn retailers lean on loyal customers during different holiday season

AUBURN — Mike Podolak has been shopping locally for decades. But he feels that is even more important this year.
The holidays are a big part of year for many retailers, but with many people unemployed, and crowds prohibited because of the coronavirus pandemic, the season has been more uncertain this year.
Podolak, who said he has born and raised in Auburn, bought a new pair of steel-toed shoes from Sam's Shoe Service on Genesee Street Saturday. He said his family has been supporting the business — which is celebrating its 70th anniversary — for years. Podolak said he gets good service at Sam's, and he encourages people to direct their dollars to smaller, local operations rather than large corporate entities.
"I'm more mindful of trying to support those small local businesses even more so (now.) I think it's very important," Podolak said. "A lot of small local businesses, farms included, are getting phased out by bigger companies, and it doesn't help the economy, it doesn't help the actual local businesses."
While repairing a shoe in the back area of the store, Sam Chindomo Jr. said he took over the business from his father Sam Chindomo Sr. — who turned 90 last week — over 30 years ago. Business has gone down "a decent amount" during the pandemic, Chindomo Jr. noted. He said people are still coming in, however.
When many businesses shuttered in March, Sam's closed as well, for seven weeks. It is an essential businesses, he said, but Chindomo closed to "stay clear, let things calm down" and put COVID-19-era health and safety measures into action, such as frequent cleaning.
A sign at the door says everyone entering must wear a face mask. Next to that is a sign saying only six customers can be in the store at one time. He said people have been understanding and respectful about the rules. He feels good about the future despite the circumstances, adding that he believes the pandemic has cast a spotlight on the importance of supporting local businesses.
"Retail's a little quieter than it should be, but we've been here a long time and established ourselves, so we'll weather the storm," he continued. "I just hope everybody continues to follow protocols so we can end this sooner rather than later."
The National Retail Federation said in a holiday 2020 business forecast that it expects sales "during November and December will increase between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion," though the numbers don't include restaurants, gas stations and car dealers.
Business has been good for the low-waste shop and refillery Reuse Refuge, co-owner Lucy Janssen said, since it opened Oct 1. The 28 East Genesee St. shop features environmentally friendly items including clothes, toothbrushes and sponges. People can also bring their own containers and refill shampoo, conditioner, body soap and more.
Sales were strong on Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, Janssen said. So many people were coming in that the store had to enforce its 10-person limit. She said most people have been respectful. She noted the business has been doing curbside pickup, as well. Holiday business has been good, she noted.
Earlier in the day, Kim Pearson, co-owner of Nash's Framing & Art, said holiday business this year has been on par with previous years, if not a little better.
She doesn't know exactly why, but said when the store opened back up after being shut down due to the pandemic, orders started coming in. It's possible people stumbled upon long-lost art in their houses and wanted to get them framed, Pearson said, adding that people may be placing more of a focus on being at home during the outbreak. Pearson co-owns the business with her husband, Jay Pearson.
Nash's has loyal customers, Pearson said, but added she has noticed a lot of new customers, as well, with many of them being from outside of the city. The Shutdown was tough at first, but being closed allowed the business to catch up on back orders. She said the pandemic allowed her to gain an additional appreciation for their customers and their thoughtfulness. People who have come through have worn masks, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have said they can't come in, she said.
"I think the thing that impacted our business is the appreciation I've had for our customers for the appreciation they've had for us."
