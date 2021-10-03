Auburn reverend believes mother's grave singled out by cemetery

Through correspondence with the cemetery's board and its superintendent, Gerald DelFavero, Wilson learned that his mother's gravesite was one of three whose owners were sent letters asking them to address violations of the rules and regulations. DelFavero told The Citizen that the three gravesites had the most violations in their respective sections of rule No. 5, section No. 4, which states:

"No fences, hedges, posts or enclosures of any kind will be allowed on lots. No wooden or wire trellis are permitted on lots or graves. No decorations may hang from trees or shrubs. No decorative stones or bark may be placed around markers or monuments. No planting will be allowed. All flower arrangements must be in pots. No glass containers are allowed."

Wilson, however, believes even the most casual observer can see that more than three gravesites violate that rule in Fort Hill, where more than 24,000 have been buried since 1851. He claims DelFavero told him that about 900 of the historic cemetery's sites violate it. The superintendent said he doesn't remember making that remark, and if he did, it was likely sarcastic.

Still, the reverend believes enough sites violate the rule that it's obvious his mother's has been singled out. His father's, for instance, has a similar stone bed, but Wilson didn't receive a letter about it.