Auburn Rotary Club announces music lineup for summer festival

The festival will also feature a barbecue competition and a steak cookoff. The latter is new to the festival, and will be sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. Titled the Upstate Steak By Lake Cookoff, it will take place Saturday, July 11. Teams will compete by grilling two 1.25-inch boneless ribeye steaks, and will submit the best of the two for double-blind judging. The winner of the competition will qualify for the SCA National Cookoff in Texas in October. There will also be a prize pool of $2,200. It will be the first SCA-sanctioned event in New York state.