Auburn Rotary Club announces music lineup for summer festival

The Auburn Rotary Club has announced the music lineup for its annual summer festival, Party in the Park, formerly known as the Rotary Ribs Rhythm & Blues Festival.
Taking place July 11-12 on Deauville Island at Emerson Park in Owasco, the festival will feature Perform 4 Purpose (11 a.m.), The Endless Mountain Derelicts (1-4 p.m.) and Bad JuJu (5-8 p.m.) on Saturday, then Generation Gap (noon-3 p.m.) and Petty Thieves (3-6 p.m.) on Sunday.
The festival will also feature a barbecue competition and a steak cookoff. The latter is new to the festival, and will be sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. Titled the Upstate Steak By Lake Cookoff, it will take place Saturday, July 11. Teams will compete by grilling two 1.25-inch boneless ribeye steaks, and will submit the best of the two for double-blind judging. The winner of the competition will qualify for the SCA National Cookoff in Texas in October. There will also be a prize pool of $2,200. It will be the first SCA-sanctioned event in New York state.
“Anyone can compete in a SCA event,” said Ed Helinski, chair of this year's Party In the Park, in a news release. “If you have a grill and think you cook a great steak, here's your chance to compete against (the) best. A competition like this is a great community event and gives kids the opportunity to show off their grilling skills.”
A class to become a certified Steak Cookoff Association judge will be held Saturday, April 18, at Dilaj's Motor Inn, 7430 North St. Road, Sennett.
As always, the winner of the KCBS barbecue competition will qualify for the Jack Daniels World Championships in Tennessee. There will be a prize pool of $5,000. The competition features pork, ribs, chicken and brisket, but there will also be an ancillary competition for chicken wings, as well as a children's cookoff featuring pork chops.
Ticket information for the event will be announced May 1.
For more information on the class or the festival, visit auburnrotarybbq.org.