Auburn Rotary Club cancels summer festival due to COVID-19

The Auburn Rotary Club has canceled its annual Party in the Park event for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was slated to take place July 9-11 at Deauville Island in Emerson Park in Owasco. It would have included championships in the Steak Cookoff Association and Kansas City Barbeque Society, as well as food, live music and more. The event also functions as a major fundraiser for the club, which has been serving Auburn and Cayuga County since 1915.

“The uncertainty about public festivals and rules about mass gatherings played very big parts in coming to this decision,” said Ed Helinski, festival chairman, in a news release. “We're not comfortable in possibly jeopardizing the health and safety of our competitors, sanctioned judges, vendors and festival attendees. We find nothing wrong in being cautious and looking out for the safety of others.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/auburn.rotary or auburnrotaryny.org.

