Auburn Rotary Club renames summer festival, adds steak cookoff

The Auburn Rotary Club has announced that its summer festival, formerly known as the Rotary Ribs Rhythm & Blues Festival, will return July 11 and 12 under a new name: Party in the Park.

Taking place on Deauville Island at Emerson Park in Owasco, the festival will feature both a barbecue competition and a steak cookoff.

The latter is new to the festival, and will be sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. Titled the Upstate Steak By Lake Cookoff, it will take place Saturday, July 11. Teams will compete by grilling two 1.25-inch boneless ribeye steaks, and will submit the best of the two for double-blind judging. The winner of the competition will qualify for the SCA National Cookoff in Texas in October. There will also be a prize pool of $2,200. It will be the first SCA-sanctioned event in New York state.

“Anyone can compete in a SCA event,” said Ed Helinski, chair of this year's Party In the Park, in a news release. “If you have a grill and think you cook a great steak, here's your chance to compete against (the) best. A competition like this is a great community event and gives kids the opportunity to show off their grilling skills.”