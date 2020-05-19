Auburn Rotary Club schedules two more milk giveaways

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Auburn Rotary Club and Community Foundation has announced two more community milk giveaways.

After giving away more than 700 cases of milk May 12 at Auburn High School, the club will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Casey Park Elementary School, 101 Pulaski St., Auburn, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Towne Center Plaza on Genesee Street on the west side of Auburn.

“We've selected these two locations that desperately could use this help,” club President Michelle Barber said in a news release. “We may be coming out of this pandemic but times are still tough and people still need help.”

Each giveaway (a case of 2% milk, or 12 12-ounce bottles) is open to the first 500 cars or walk-ups; walk-ups should practice social distancing and use masks. The giveaways are open to all Cayuga County residents.

The club is partnering on the giveaways with Byrne Dairy & Deli, Lyons National Bank, the Auburn Enlarged City School District, the city of Auburn, RG Wright Insurance Agency, Cuddy Financial Services, AFLAC New York, Savannah Bank, Bouley Companies, Pinnacle Investments, Buffington & Hoatland CPAs, WHMB Law, Michaels & Smolak, the Duke Co., Jonathan's Furniture, Five Star Bank and the Aversa Insurance Agency.

Additional sponsorships are welcome. For more information, call club member Ed Helinski at (315) 664-3103 or email auburnrotaryny@gmail.com.