AURELIUS — Just two hours into the Auburn Rotary Club's pancake breakfast, the size of the crowd already exceeded organizers' expectations.
Ed Helinski, this year's event chairman, called the turnout "phenomenal." He said volunteers had to get more supplies to keep serving the breakfast of pancakes, eggs and sausage.
A traditional event during election weekend, the Jim Balloni Memorial Pancake Breakfast was held Sunday morning in the cafeteria of Cayuga Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
It raised funds for Warm the Children and other charitable causes that the rotary club supports, and also featured a dessert wheel and an auction.
Norita Balloni said her late husband, for whom the event is named, was an active member of the rotary club and did a lot of charity work. She called this year's event "awesome."
"I've never seen this many people at once. Usually they trickle in, but they all came in at once, which is good," Balloni said.
Don Grillo, a 30-year rotary club member, was serving eggs and sausage to the line of people on Sunday morning. "What's nice is people come, they eat and they stay, generally. So there's a lot of interaction with folks," he said.
Warm the Children distributed 1,050 coats to Cayuga County residents on Oct. 26 during the annual giveaway at the Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn, Helinski said. The rotary club partnered with The Citizen and Community Action Programs Cayuga-Seneca for the giveaway.
"This is a wonderful community. It's very charitable and very giving," Helinski said.