Auburn's block grant plans include sidewalks, park improvements

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved the submission of plans for the Community Development Block Grant Program that targets sidewalks, parks and playgrounds.

The city has received the funding from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades. On Thursday night, the council approved a resolution on the submission of the city's 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan for the block grant program, explaining the "community development activities, objectives and budget for use of funds."

Programming for the 2020-2021 action plan includes a sidewalk replacement program and improvements to parks, public facilities and playgrounds and funding to non-profit housing and human service agencies. Miles Lepak Park, Buonocore Park, Casey Park, the Bradford Street playground and Wall Street Park and playground are set to receive improvements under the consolidated plan.

According to the proposed budget for the 2020 plan, the sidewalk replacement program is set to receive $165,000, and park, playground and facilities improvements are set to get $281,392. Services such as East Hill Medical, Chapel House and Booker T. Washington Community Center had funds budgeted, as well.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said "the five-year plan is a just a amalgamation of several annual plans. We try to look ahead." We noted the sidewalk improvements "have to be in areas that meet certain income requirements." He said he's proud of the work done through the block grant program funding in the past.

