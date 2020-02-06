Auburn's Booker T. Washington Center to get state funding for after-school programming

The Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn is one of several after-school programs set to receive funding from the state.

The center, built in 1974, will receive $163,200 from the Empire State After-School Program, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The release said $10 million in funding is being awarded to 33 high-need school districts and community-based organizations. Booker T. Washington was the sole Cayuga County-area program picked for funding this year.

"After-school programs help students stay on track and offer a positive and productive place for students to spend their after-school hours, giving parents peace of mind," Cuomo said in the news release. "By increasing the availability of after-school program slots, we can guide even more students to find the right path to success."

The news release said research shows children who join after-school programs have better attendance, higher academic achievement, and are less likely to be involved in risky behaviors after the school day ends.

"We are looking to support families in need throughout the entire day. Our community-based after-school programs help students in age-appropriate educational and recreational activities and offer more support for regular assignments," Shannon Tahoe, interim state education commissioner, said in the news release. "The Board of Regents and I are grateful to Governor Cuomo for giving students access to these safe, productive activities."

