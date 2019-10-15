AUBURN — The candidates for the Cayuga County Legislature's 12th District offered a number of different approaches to issue facing the county during a televised debate Tuesday, but both stressed the importance of cooperation and bipartisanship.
Thomas Adessa and Tricia Ottley Kerr are both running to decide who will succeed incumbent Patrick Mahunik, who has termed out, in representing the city of Auburn's southeastern portion on the county Legislature.
In a televised debate produced by Cayuga Community College's Telecom/Media department, Adessa and Kerr discussed topics including the structure of county government and how to best help District 12 specifically.
The most-discussed topic regarded the firing of then-County Administrator J. Justin Woods this summer and what shape the county government should take moving forward.
Kerr said she did not feel that firing Woods without cause — which allowed for a $150,000 severance agreement — had been the right decision.
If there was enough of a reason to fire Woods, Kerr said, that should have been enough reason to determine a cause and save taxpayers the severance.
Adessa said that, based on his supervisory experience in private business, there is always some reasoning behind the scenes, and he would have to trust that legislators made the right decision.
He added that he did support Woods' firing, saying the administrator position has long been a revolving door, and the county should switch to an elected executive form of government.
An elected executive's performance would be directly accountable to voters, Adessa said, and most importantly would be better able to serve as an advocate for the county among state government.
"The biggest thing is the county executive gives us a voice in Albany," Adessa said.
Kerr said making the head of county government an elected position would needlessly invite in divisive politics, and political campaigning would take too much time away from actually governing.
Both candidates agreed that the Legislature needed to set up a more concrete interim system to do more than the bare minimum while the form of government is debated.
You have free articles remaining.
Adessa said that issues like the resignation of the new Department of Public Works director or a lawsuit against the county's Emergency Management Office had lessened voters faith in the government, while Kerr noted that department heads have stepped up to fill gaps but there is no long-term planning happening.
"There's some good things going on but, based on the current state, we're keeping the lights on. We need to do better and we need to do more," Kerr said.
The candidates also agreed on the need for cooperation between both legislators and other governments, particularly the city of Auburn, as well as their distaste for partisan politics.
Adessa, a Republican, noted his friendship with Councilor Debra McCormick, a Democrat, as proof of his willingness to reach across the aisle, and said working together with different perspectives is the best way to find solutions.
"We're all part of the county," Adessa said.
Kerr, an independent endorsed by the Democratic party, said she hoped to continue Mahunik's pattern of voting for what's right and not what's on the party line, and said she already had positive relationships from time working in city hall.
As to how to help District 12 specifically, Kerr said the best thing the county would do is "get it's act together," while Adessa said he'd like to work with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency to bring small businesses back to the area.
The biggest difference between the two candidates, both said in their closing statements, came down to experience.
In her pitch to voters, Kerr cited her background with economic development, policy management and securing grant funding for local initiatives.
Adessa, conversely, pointed to his more "blue collar" experience, his connections to the area and his willingness to listen as why voters should pick him.
District 12 voters will get to decide on their preferred candidate on Nov. 5. Kerr will appear on the ballot on the Democratic and Working Families lines, while Adessa will be listed under the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.