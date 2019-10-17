AUBURN — The North Division Street Bridge project is on track to be completed by the end of October, but before it can get there the road will close this weekend for railroad crews to complete their part of the work.
Starting Friday afternoon, Finger Lakes Railroad contractors will finish working to replace the rail tracks that cross North Division Street just beyond Clark Street, according to a news release from the city.
During that time, the small portion of Columbus Street from the Arterial to Clark Street will also be closed.
Speaking before the Auburn City Council Thursday, city Superintendent of Engineering Services Bill Lupien said that the contractor crews would begin work as soon as the last scheduled train passes on Friday.
Following that, crews would work the rest of Friday, all day Saturday, and up until trains are scheduled to arrive again on Sunday. After completing the rail work, workers will finish paving on North Division and Clark streets.
That all puts the bridge on a path to open on Oct. 30 or 31, Lupien said, which is within the timeframe originally established by the contract between the city and its contractors, which is separate from the railroad work.
City Manager Jeff Dygert noted that the city's portion of the work had been unable to proceed for a time as Finger Lakes Railroad's portion was delayed approximately three months.
Although the railroad had been a good partner and worked with the city during that time, Dygert said, the railroad and its contractor were ultimately not obligated to adhere to the city's preferred schedules.
"They report to the federal government not the city of Auburn," Dygert said. "We thank them for working with us to the extent that they can."
The entire project for the bridge, which Dygert said included work on gas lines, water and sewer systems, removing buried foundations and realigning the bridge and roads, cost approximately $6.5 million.
Of that total cost, 80% of funding comes through the federal government, with 15% from the state. Lupien said the state also contributed approximately 5% extra from other unfinished bridge projects in the state.
The local share of the cost is $31,000, according to the city's news release. Lupien told the council that a change order needed after a stormwater issue was uncovered during the course of the work could add to the cost.
While that was still being tabulated, Lupien said, it will likely still be eligible for state reimbursement, and any extra cost to the city would likely be below $100,000.
Because the extra work that was outside the original contract, Lupien said the contractor is entitled to request an extension, but has not done so and is expected to still be done by the end of October.
Once the bridge is open, the city will have to complete some peripheral work, including closing Clark Street for manhole work, but that will not close the bridge.
The Auburn Fire Department has also made arrangements to have a firetruck on each side of the bridge during the closure.
The city council does not meet next week, as it is the fifth Thursday of the month.