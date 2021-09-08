Auburn Schine Theater marquee untouched; owner hires architect

Likewise, Haines said, the Schine still qualifies for another $1 million from the state in the form of a Restore NY Communities Initiative grant awarded to the city on the project's behalf in 2018.

However, Bowers owes $9,186.55 in city, county and school district taxes from 2020-2021, city Treasurer Robert Gauthier told The Citizen on Wednesday, plus another $1,380.13 in city taxes from 2021-2022. The developer owed a similar amount last year, prompting the listing of the Schine property in a tax sale, but Bowers paid the debt by that October.

Meanwhile, the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation told The Citizen there have been no changes to the status of the project, but did not provide further comment. The office holds a preservation covenant through July 25, 2036 on the Schine, and therefore must approve any changes there, as a condition of grant money the state has awarded the project.

In October, Licata told The Citizen that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the developer's progress on rehabilitating the Schine — and prompted Bowers to reevaluate precisely how it will do so.